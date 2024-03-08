Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) CEO Purchases $4,999,991.10 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.8 %

KDP stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.99.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KDP. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KDP

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.