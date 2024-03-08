Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $44.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s previous close.

KRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,198.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,198.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after purchasing an additional 75,015 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 40.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

