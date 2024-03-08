Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KCGet Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.75. 481,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,159,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at about $677,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth $229,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 3,231,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 647,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

