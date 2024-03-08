KLA’s (KLAC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $625.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KLAC. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna downgraded KLA from a positive rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $623.06.

Get KLA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KLAC

KLA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $723.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $622.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.34. KLA has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.