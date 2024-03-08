Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.77 and last traded at $26.84. Approximately 3,117,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,759,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Kohl’s Stock Down 1.2 %

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

