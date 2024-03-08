Kroger (NYSE:KR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Kroger updated its FY25 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.300-4.500 EPS.

Kroger Trading Down 0.9 %

KR stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.98. 1,813,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,382. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.59. Kroger has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kroger

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.