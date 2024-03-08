Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kroger also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KR. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kroger from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.45.

Kroger Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE KR traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $55.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $45.59. Kroger has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

