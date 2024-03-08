Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KRGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30. Kroger also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.300-4.500 EPS.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59. Kroger has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $55.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.45.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

