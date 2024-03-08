Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30. Kroger also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.300-4.500 EPS.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59. Kroger has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $55.53.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.45.

Read Our Latest Report on KR

Institutional Trading of Kroger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.