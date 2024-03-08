Kulesh Shanmugasundaram Sells 11,748 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $30,309.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kulesh Shanmugasundaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of Angi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $28,920.00.

Angi Stock Performance

Angi stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. Angi Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.73 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Angi by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 212,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Angi by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Angi by 8.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in shares of Angi by 30.7% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANGI. StockNews.com raised Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

