Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LRE opened at GBX 636 ($8.07) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 621.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 606.79. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,562.20, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.61. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 502.87 ($6.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 690 ($8.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 405.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97.

LRE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.09) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.52) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.15) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.15) to GBX 825 ($10.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 738.33 ($9.37).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

