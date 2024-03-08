LanzaTech Global (LNZA) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare LanzaTech Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LanzaTech Global’s peers have a beta of -89.84, meaning that their average stock price is 9,084% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global -214.11% -95.22% -51.16% LanzaTech Global Competitors -1.19% -361.33% -1.75%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global $62.63 million -$130,000.00 -3.35 LanzaTech Global Competitors $4.24 billion $43.20 million 6.17

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LanzaTech Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LanzaTech Global. LanzaTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of LanzaTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LanzaTech Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 LanzaTech Global Competitors 398 945 1407 60 2.40

LanzaTech Global currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 13.27%. Given LanzaTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

LanzaTech Global peers beat LanzaTech Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

