Legal & General Group Plc Has $182.96 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,967 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.71% of ANSYS worth $182,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $339.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.56. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.75.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

