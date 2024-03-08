Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,158 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.56% of Franco-Nevada worth $145,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,710 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,475,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,769 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 356,377 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 581,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,184,000 after purchasing an additional 316,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

FNV stock opened at $112.22 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -55.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

