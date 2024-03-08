Legal & General Group Plc Sells 116,434 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,188,029 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 116,434 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.65% of Devon Energy worth $199,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after acquiring an additional 411,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,095,000 after acquiring an additional 402,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

DVN opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

