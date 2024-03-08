Legal & General Group Plc Sells 149,502 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,414,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,502 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $150,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 509.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 126,417 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 12.7% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $55,719,000. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,314.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,689 shares of company stock worth $8,660,474. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE PLTR opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.14, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

