Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 64,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $49.24 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

