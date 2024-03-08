Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,464 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 487,927 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $21,127,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,595,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $13,305,000.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $138.05 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $152.73. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.07 and a 200-day moving average of $133.68.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

