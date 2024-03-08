Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $140.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.84.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.13.

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

