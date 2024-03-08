Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 907,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 108,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

ICLN stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.