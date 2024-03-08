Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 10,926 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 233.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after buying an additional 91,268 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 177,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 114.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 151,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after buying an additional 80,643 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 117.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 66,890 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after buying an additional 25,854 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYU opened at $55.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

