Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 764.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 230,297 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 720.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,262,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 13,136.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 33,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDRR opened at $45.72 on Friday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12-month low of $38.14 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The company has a market cap of $582.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.26.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

