Lido Advisors LLC Sells 10,137 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,137 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

