Lido Advisors LLC Sells 5,899 Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of American Century Quality Preferred ETF worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the period.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:QPFF opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $35.34.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Profile

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

