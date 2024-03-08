Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $159.01 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.61.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

