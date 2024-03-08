Lisa A. Stewart Acquires 2,500 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Stock

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:WES opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.83. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $35.04.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $858.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.23 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WES. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $912,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,558 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,746,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $564,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,712 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $44,781,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,770,000 after acquiring an additional 802,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

