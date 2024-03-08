LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 477,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 513,432 shares.The stock last traded at $51.77 and had previously closed at $52.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIVN. Mizuho raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LivaNova

LivaNova Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 168.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.95.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 452.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.