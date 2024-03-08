LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.40.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova
LivaNova Price Performance
LivaNova stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 168.56 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $59.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LivaNova will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
See Also
