Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Boosted by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. TAM Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,461,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8 %

LMT stock opened at $429.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.05. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.