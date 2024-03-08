Loop Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Loop Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $200.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WSM. UBS Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.25.

Shares of WSM opened at $247.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.10. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $249.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,882,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

