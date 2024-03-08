Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.79.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $241.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $245.29. The firm has a market cap of $139.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

