Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $128.40

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 128.40 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.61), with a volume of 639513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.50 ($1.59).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MACF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.84) price target on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Macfarlane Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group Stock Performance

Macfarlane Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of £202.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,280.00 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,000.00%.

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macfarlane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macfarlane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.