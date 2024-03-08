Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Reduced by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,866,000 after acquiring an additional 865,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $109,099,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $178.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $180.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.18 and its 200-day moving average is $153.87.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

