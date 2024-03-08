Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $612.11

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $612.11 and last traded at $609.19, with a volume of 140746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $602.90.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $525.17 and a 200 day moving average of $472.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 248,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

