Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,447,000 after buying an additional 421,622 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Shares of MRVL opened at $85.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.24. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,988.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,988.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

