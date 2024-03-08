Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Raised to Buy at Summit Insights

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $85.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.24. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of -130.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,391 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,003 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

