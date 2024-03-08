Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Insider Matthew Zinn Sells 56,080 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Zinn sold 56,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $108,795.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 280,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,750.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Matthew Zinn sold 58,142 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $117,446.84.
Matterport Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. 295,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,130. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $3.78.
Institutional Trading of Matterport
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.
