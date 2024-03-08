Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Insider Matthew Zinn Sells 56,080 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Zinn sold 56,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $108,795.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 280,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,750.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, March 4th, Matthew Zinn sold 58,142 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $117,446.84.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. 295,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,130. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $3.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 30.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Matterport by 117.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,222 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Matterport by 107.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Matterport by 1,988.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

