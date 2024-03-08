Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

MAXN has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Securities cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $215.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,611,000 after purchasing an additional 87,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,566,000 after purchasing an additional 494,825 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,749,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 506,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 740,252 shares in the last quarter.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

