MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) PT Raised to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXH opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.72. MDxHealth has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.64.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MDxHealth during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in MDxHealth in the first quarter worth $545,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDxHealth by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $1,944,000.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

