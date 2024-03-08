Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,090 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $12,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,277,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,356,000 after purchasing an additional 314,855 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,058 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,508 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,886,000 after acquiring an additional 566,822 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.20 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

