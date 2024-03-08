Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Prologis Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $132.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

