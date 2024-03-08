Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,041 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $203.03 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.45.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

