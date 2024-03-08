Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $10.72 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,933 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,082,153 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $388.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $397.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.33. The company has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.93.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

