Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $14.61 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $202.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.00%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

