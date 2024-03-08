Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,263 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after acquiring an additional 126,517 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 224.3% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.1% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 100,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,387,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $132,860,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $334.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.26. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.85 and a fifty-two week high of $339.63. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.