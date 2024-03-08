Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 7,334 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,334 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.11% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $106.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $107.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.20.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

