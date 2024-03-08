Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

MMSI stock opened at $75.37 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $85.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $324.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,476.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,109.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.