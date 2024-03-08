Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Methanex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.22.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Methanex has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.81.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.24. Methanex had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in Methanex by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,396,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,868,000 after purchasing an additional 346,475 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Methanex by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,557,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,043,000 after purchasing an additional 599,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,745,000 after acquiring an additional 425,104 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Methanex by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,050,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

