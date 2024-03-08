MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.91. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $72.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MetLife

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.