Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.15% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $35,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 22.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $236,000. AXQ Capital LP boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 242.0% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 3.2 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,353.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,205.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,139.95. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

