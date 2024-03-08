Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Miller Industries Stock Up 10.7 %
Shares of MLR stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $571.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $296.25 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 5.05%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
