Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Miller Industries Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of MLR stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $571.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $296.25 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,012,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

